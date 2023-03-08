Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Art Bath Series Continues This Spring March-May With J'Nai Bridges, Arturo O'Farrill, and More

The intimate salons take place on March 25, April 29, and May 13 at 8:00 p.m.

Mar. 08, 2023  
The producers of ART BATH today announced their spring season of immersive performance salons, offering an opportunity to see some of New York City's most renowned music, dance, opera, and visual artists in an unconventional environment. The intimate salons take place on March 25, April 29, and May 13 at 8:00 p.m., at Manhattan's Blue Building, a restored warehouse space on East 46th Street.

After two successful series in the spring and fall of 2022, ART BATH's upcoming season presents an eclectic lineup that includes new work and collaborations from artists such as Grammy-winning Latin jazz pianist Arturo O'Farrill, acclaimed tenor Ben Bliss, flamenco dancer Nelida Tirado, celebrated Cree painter and filmmaker Kent Monkman, and Grammy-winning mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges. (A detailed schedule of events is below).

ART BATH's Producers and Co-Founders Liz Yilmaz and Mara Driscoll met while dancing with the Metropolitan Opera Ballet, where they also connected with Associate Producer César Abreu. Initially founded as an antidote to the social and creative isolation caused by the pandemic, ART BATH has become a creative refuge and incubator for some of the city's most influential artists and a space where audience members can connect and engage in a salon-style environment. Each event features a curated program of performances and collaborations by artists from a diverse spectrum of genres. Audiences are guided through a multidisciplinary and multi-sensory experience, exploring the corridors and rooms of the venue and enjoying different pieces in each space.

According to Driscoll, ART BATH "allows artists and performers who often work on larger stages to do experimental work in an intimate setting." Artists agree: "I had to think about what it did to me as an artist...I didn't want it to be over, I wanted it to keep going! That was a truly, truly great time (Christian Van Horn, bass-baritone and Metropolitan Opera principal artist)."

March 25 @ 8 pm

Performances
Patrick Carfizzi Bass-baritone*
Michael Arthur Illustrator and "live drawing" artist
Katinka Kleijn Experimental solo cellist
Vangeline & Azumi Oe Butoh artists
Margaret Glaspy Indie singer-songwriter
Joffrey Concert Group Contemporary ballet troupe
Tatiana Desardouin & Nubian Néné of Passion Fruit Dance Company Street & club dance
Maalem Hassan Benjaafar & Friends Moroccan Gnawa master and alumni of David Byrne's American Utopia

*performance courtesy of the Metropolitan Opera

Exhibiting Visual Artists
Paul Lorenz
Perri Neri
Rob Strati

April 29 @ 8 pm

Performances
Kent Monkman Cree painter, filmmaker, and performance artist
Nelida Tirado Flamenco dancer
Bryan Wagorn Pianist
Marco Jordao Tenor
Arturo O'Farrill Latin-jazz pianist, arranger, director of the Afro Latin Jazz orchestra*

*winner of the 2023 Grammy award for Best Latin Jazz Album

Exhibiting Visual Artists
Marela Zacarías
Additional artists TBA

May 13 @ 8 pm

Performances
Ben Bliss Tenor*
Katherine Crockett performance artist, former principal dancer of Martha Graham Dance Company
Ricardo Romaneiro Composer, new media and installation artist
J'Nai Bridges Mezzo-soprano

*performance courtesy of the Metropolitan Opera

Exhibiting Visual Artists
Carlos Mateu
TBA

Lineups subject to change; additional artists to be announced




