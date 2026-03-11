Interview: SoCal's Leianna Weaver Talks Lydia, Ghosts, and BEETLEJUICE

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway’s infamous “Ghost with the Most” is back in town.

The North American tour of Beetlejuice hits (haunts?) the Hollywood Pantages Theatre now through March 22, with a cast including Ryan Stajmiger as Beetlejuice, David Wilson as Adam, Kaitlin Feely as Barbara, and Leianna Weaver as the sullen teen Lydia.

Based on Tim Burton’s classic 1988 film, the musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a somber teenager whose life changes when she realizes the house she’s just moved into is haunted by two friendly ghosts—and a foul-mouthed demon with a flair for comedy.

It’s a dream come true for Weaver, a San Diego native who spent five years working in regional theater in Los Angeles—including lead roles with Musical Theatre West, La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts and the Costa Mesa Playhouse—before joining the tour in January.

Weaver spoke with BroadwayWorld about what it felt like to land the role, how she relates to Lydia, and some onstage mishaps (that may or may not have involved fire).

First of all—congrats on this amazing role! You are the envy of probably every teenage theater girl right now! How did you feel when you were offered the part?

Thank you! It’s so exciting! I was in disbelief when I found out that I got this role. Lydia was a huge dream role of mine, so it was very overwhelming when I found out. It’s still surreal. Plus, I found out about a month after my final callback, so part of me had started to think it maybe wasn’t in the cards this time.

If you could summon Beetlejuice in real life, would you?

Absolutely not. That guy needs help.

Lydia is known for her iconic goth style (and attitude!). How does that compare to your offstage vibe?

We are very kindred in our sense of style. I don’t wear much color, and I could live in all black if I had to, so getting to wear these costumes is kind of a dream come true for me. Not to mention we have a very similar haircut. Lydia’s got good taste.

If you could swap roles with any character in the show for one night, who would you pick and why?

Beetlejuice. Ryan (Beetlejuice) and I have talked about swapping roles. We could do it. I’ve been practicing the voice, and I want to get to do his fire tricks.

What’s your favorite line (or moment) to deliver on stage?

Getting to yell “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” and summon some chaos at the end of Act One is always very fun.

Has any funny backstage mishap happened during the tour that’s become a cast inside joke?

I don’t want to ruin any magic, but we had a funny onstage mishap happen in Eugene where Ryan (Beetlejuice) ended up with… a lot less hair than he is supposed to.

There are some challenging stunts and special effects in the show—tell us about some of the more challenging moments for you.

The séance scene has a lot of technical elements and requires us to be very specific with our timing and spacing. It pays off though—it’s pretty spooky!

For those who haven’t seen Beetlejuice, how would you describe the overall vibe—spooky, funny, heartfelt, or all of the above?

Definitely all of the above! This show feels both like one giant running bit, but also a very heartfelt journey about family and belonging.

What are the biggest differences between the stage version of Beetlejuice and the movie?

The storyline is the biggest difference. If you’re a diehard fan of the movie, you’ll still find your favorite characters here, plus some iconic moments from the movie, but we are telling a different story overall.

I keep seeing social media posts about how they’re searching for the next Lydia on Broadway (I’m sure this search is complete, but still—). What advice would you give young actresses who dream of stepping into the role?

My biggest advice is to avoid comparing yourself to others. That’s a big trap that young artists can fall into—it kills creativity, discovery, and most importantly joy. Just do your own thing, make your own choices, and trust that what’s meant for you is coming.

OK, lightning round!

First Broadway show- Waitress

Dream role- Eurydice in Hadestown or Claire in Maybe Happy Ending

Go-to karaoke song- something ABBA or Fleetwood Mac

Best fan gift someone’s given you at the stage door- a little crocheted Lydia!

Something a lot of people don’t know about you - I lived in LA the past 5 years! Being at the Pantages is a dream!

If you were allowed to take one thing from the show home—be it costume or set piece—what would it be? - Lydia’s boots. Hands down.

Beetlejuice runs through March 22 at The Hollywood Pantages Theatre. Tickets are available at www.broadwayinhollywood.com.