arielle jacobs joins here lies love sings the songs of j. oconer navarro at 54 below

J. Oconer Navarro and the cast of Here Lies Love will take the stage at 54 Below for an evening of his original music on October 9 at 7pm. Leading lady Arielle Jacobs, whose breakout performance as Imelda Marcos has garnered praise from critics and audiences, joins the previously announced cast members in celebrating Navarro's work.

Navarro, the music director of Broadway's Here Lies Love, returns to 54 Below after his sold-out debut concert in May 2022! Joining forces again with director Nathaniel P. Claridad, the Jonathan Larson Award-winning writer will share music from his canon performed by members of the Here Lies Love family — including a sneak preview of songs from his new Fil-Am work Death of the Pastores, written with actor-musician Laura Dadap and inspired by a concept by influential Filipino folk guitarist Michael Dadap, who will make a special guest appearance. Come join this celebrAsian of talent and culture in honor of Filipino-American History Month!

Featuring Julia Abueva, Reanne Acasio, Aaron J. Albano, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Jasmine Forsberg, Arielle Jacobs, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne Hughes, Angelo Soriano, Danielle Troiano, and Moses Villarama.

Joined by Joe Cruz on guitar, Jay Julio on viola, Adrianna Mateo on violin, Derek Nievergelt on bass, and arrangers Brandon Ilaw and Justin Ramos.

Here Lies Love Sings the Songs of J. Oconer Navarro plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 9 at 7pm. Cover charges are $45-$55 ($51-$62 with fees). Premiums are $90 ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/HereLiesLove. Tickets on the day of performance after 4pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm.