arielle jacobs joins here lies love sings the songs of j. oconer navarro at 54 below

By: Oct. 04, 2023

54 Below
J. Oconer Navarro and the cast of Here Lies Love will take the stage at 54 Below for an evening of his original music on October 9 at 7pm. Leading lady Arielle Jacobs, whose breakout performance as Imelda Marcos has garnered praise from critics and audiences, joins the previously announced cast members in celebrating Navarro's work. 

Navarro, the music director of Broadway's Here Lies Love, returns to 54 Below after his sold-out debut concert in May 2022! Joining forces again with director Nathaniel P. Claridad, the Jonathan Larson Award-winning writer will share music from his canon performed by members of the Here Lies Love family — including a sneak preview of songs from his new Fil-Am work Death of the Pastores, written with actor-musician Laura Dadap and inspired by a concept by influential Filipino folk guitarist Michael Dadap, who will make a special guest appearance. Come join this celebrAsian of talent and culture in honor of Filipino-American History Month!

Featuring Julia Abueva, Reanne Acasio, Aaron J. Albano, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Jasmine Forsberg, Arielle Jacobs, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne Hughes, Angelo Soriano, Danielle Troiano, and Moses Villarama.

Joined by Joe Cruz on guitar, Jay Julio on viola, Adrianna Mateo on violin, Derek Nievergelt on bass, and arrangers Brandon Ilaw and Justin Ramos.

Here Lies Love Sings the Songs of J. Oconer Navarro plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 9 at 7pm. Cover charges are $45-$55 ($51-$62 with fees). Premiums are $90 ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/HereLiesLove. Tickets on the day of performance after 4pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists.  It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at  54below.org.




