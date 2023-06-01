Arielle Goldman, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer & Rhea Perlman to Star in LET'S CALL HER PATTY World Premiere

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 will present the world premiere production of LET’S CALL HER PATTY, a new play by Zarina Shea, directed by Margot Bordelon, which will begin performances Saturday, July 15 and run for six weeks only through Sunday, August 27 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street). Opening night is Monday, July 31.

LET’S CALL HER PATTY will feature Arielle Goldman, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, and Rhea Perlman.

Patty (Rhea Perlman) is an Upper West Side lady of more than moderate means who’s lived according to self-prescribed rules and routines: lots of exercise and very few calories. When her daughter Cecile (Arielle Goldman) experiences sudden whirlwind success as a sculptor and turns to cocaine to help cope, Patty, with help from her overextended niece Sammy (Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer), must navigate challenges that push her well outside her carefully curated comfort zone. LET’S CALL HER PATTY is a comedy about what it means to be a mother, a daughter, or anyone in the world doing their best to disentangle life’s mess.

LET’S CALL HER PATTY will have sets by Kristen Robinson, costumes by Sarafina Bush, lighting by Oliver Wason, and sound by Sinan Refik Zafar. Kaitlin Leigh Marsh is the Stage Manager.

ZARINA SHEA

is a Brooklyn native whose work has been seen at and supported by SPACE on Ryder Farm, Berkeley Rep, BRIC Arts, Clubbed Thumb, New Georges, New York Theatre Workshop, JACK, Actors Theatre of Louisville, the Ucross Foundation, among others. She was a 2022 Fondazione Giorgio Cini Fellow at the Vittore Branca Center in Venice and a 2021 Working Farm Resident at SPACE on Ryder Farm. Zarina has performed at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Trinity Rep, Ars Nova, among others. BA: University of Chicago, MFA in Acting: Brown University, MFA in Playwriting: Brooklyn College.

LCT3: Plot Points in Our Sexual Development. New York theater includes peerless (Primary Stages); …what the end will be (Roundabout); Wives (Playwrights Horizons); Something Clean, Too Heavy For Your Pocket (Roundabout); Do You Feel Anger? (Vineyard); Eddie and Dave (Atlantic); The Pen (Premieres NYC); A Delicate Ship (Playwrights Realm). Regional productions at ACT Seattle, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Alliance, American Theater Company, Denver Center, Geffen Playhouse, Miami New Drama, Marin Theatre Company, Steppenwolf, TheaterWorks Hartford, the Wilma, and Yale Rep. Upcoming: POTUS (Arena Stage), John Proctor is the Villain (Huntington), The Lehman Trilogy (Denver Center). BFA, Cornish College of the Arts; MFA, Yale School of Drama. www.margotbordelon.com

ARIELLE GOLDMAN

is an actress, writer & filmmaker. Her current short film Kiss My Ass, a pro-abortion inter-generational ghost story, recently won the Team Choice Award at the 2023 Through Women’s Eyes International Film Festival. Her first short film Day One, following a woman on the first day of her period, was featured in the Nitehawk Shorts Festival, New York Lift Off Festival, The Future of Film is Female and was a finalist at JellyFEST 2021. She leads the upcoming film Consider the Lilies directed by Cristina Spina and was recently seen in the NYC premier of Sarah Treem’s The How & The Why directed by Austin Pendleton. Theater credits include: Embrace Plays (by Alejandra Ramos Riera, Pregones), The K of D (Drama League), Let’s Get Ready Together (by Lizzie Stern, The Tank), Romeo & Juliet Project (Chautauqua). Upcoming: pre-production for her third short film, The Dead Are All Here and the world premiere of The Pianist adapted for the stage by Emily Mann at George Street Playhouse. Education: MFA, NYU Tisch Graduate Acting; BFA, The University of Michigan. Arielle is a proud volunteer at The 52nd Street Project.

recently finished her run as the Lady of the Lake in Spamalot at the Kennedy Center. Most recently on Broadway, she played Delia in Beetlejuice (Drama Desk and Drama League nominations). Other Broadway credits include Something Rotten!, Elf, Sondheim on Sondheim, Legally Blonde, A Catered Affair (Drama Desk nom) and Hairspray. Off-Broadway: The Robber Bridegroom (Lortel, Drama League awards) Gigantic (Lortel nom), ROOMS: A Rock Romance (Outer Critics Circle nom), The Great American Trailer Park Musical (Drama Desk nom). TV credits include recurring roles in "The First Lady,” “Bridge and Tunnel,” “New Amsterdam” and “Vinyl.” Other TV appearances include “Difficult People,” “Slugfest," “Kevin Can Wait,” “Younger” and “Law and Order: SVU.” Kritzer has created several solo shows, including Burn it to the Ground, Beautiful Disaster and Leslie Kritzer Is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches (Time Out NY Award). She can now be seen in the final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” portraying the iconic Carol Burnett.

Broadway: Marjorie in The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife. Off-Broadway: Nora in Good for Otto (Signature, dir. Scott Elliot); Nora and Delia Ephron’s Love, Loss and What I Wore with her daughter Lucy DeVito (Westside Theater; also Geffen Playhouse); The Exonerated (Bleecker Street). Additional theater includes Stella & Lou (Northlight Theatre, dir. B.J. Jones), Last Night at Ballyhoo (LA) and Bertha in Boeing-Boeing (West End). Film includes Mrs. Wormwood opposite husband Danny DeVito in Matilda; Barbie (2023); You People; 13: The Musical (Netflix); Marvelous and the Black Hole (premiered at Sundance); Poms; Lemon; I’ll See You in My Dreams (premiered at Sundance); The Sessions; Sunset Park; Canadian Bacon. TV includes 10-time Emmy Award nominee and 4-time winner for “Cheers;” “Taxi” also opposite DeVito; Beatrix Hasp in “Poker Face” (Peacock); “Accused” (Fox); “The Mindy Project (Fox); Cid in “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (Disney+); “Kirstie;” “Little Demon” (FXX); “The Neighbors;” “Getting On;” “Hung;” “Kate Brasher;” “Pearl” (also Executive Producer); and more than 15 television movies including “The Christmas Choir,” “Houdini,” “Secret Cutting,” “How to Marry a Billionaire.” Perlman is the author of a series of children’s books called Otto: Undercover (published by Harper Collins). Education: Theatre degree and Honorary Doctorate in Fine Arts, Hunter College. 2010 National Angel Award from the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute’s Angels in Adoption. She is an active supporter of Children’s Action Network, helping to find homes for children in foster care.