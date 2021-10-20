Ari'el Stachel Departs Cast of THE VISITOR at the Public Theater

Following several delays and cancelations, The Public Theater has just announced that Tony winner Ari'el Stachel has departed the cast of The Visitor. A statement from the Public explains that it was a 'mutual decision'.

The Public Theater and Ari'el Stachel have made a mutual decision that he will step away from THE VISITOR and his role in the production. We are grateful for his artistry and participation over the past six years. We wish Ari well in his future endeavors. - The Public Theater (@PublicTheaterNY) October 20, 2021

Earlier this month, previews were delayed to accommodate for more time for the company to address questions about race, representation, and identity. Just last week, two performances were canceled to make further preparations to present the show to an audience.

Over the past 18 months, conversations and commitments around equity and anti-racism have deepened across The Public and the theater industry. THE VISITOR brings up important questions about race, representation, and identity, and the company and creative team have taken time to listen to each other and discuss, to respond to these issues, and to continue to develop THE VISITOR with changes that reflect how our broader culture has grown. The new musical will now run through Sunday, November 28.

The cast of THE VISITOR features Jacqueline Antaramian (Mouna), Robert Ariza (Ensemble), Anthony Chan (Ensemble), Alysha Deslorieux (Zainab), Delius Doherty (Ensemble), C.K. Edwards (Ensemble), Will Erat (Ensemble), Brandon Espinoza (Ensemble), Sean Ewing (Swing), Crystal Joy (Swing), Marla Louissaint (Ensemble), Ahmad Maksoud (Ensemble), Sahar Milani (Swing), Dimitri Joseph Moïse (Ensemble), Takafumi Nikaido (Ensemble/Drummer), David Hyde Pierce (Walter), Paul Pontrelli (Ensemble), and Katie Terza (Ensemble).

With heart, humor, and lush new songs, Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning team Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey and Kwame Kwei-Armah bring their soul-stirring new musical based on the acclaimed independent film, THE VISITOR by Thomas McCarthy, to The Public for its World Premiere. Widowed and living alone, Walter is a college professor whose life has lost a sense of purpose. When Tarek, a vivacious drummer, and Zainab, an iron-willed jewelry maker, enter his life in the most unexpected circumstances, Walter is swept up into their struggle to stay in an America that they have made their home, but seeks to cast them out. Tony winner Daniel Sullivan directs this unforgettable new musical about friends and lovers caught between two worlds.