WICKED Director Jon M. Chu to Helm HOT WHEELS Movie

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jon M. Chu is booked and busy. As he touches up the final edits for Wicked: For Good, the filmmaker is now attached to direct a new live-action Hot Wheels movie for Mattel and Warner Bros.

Deadline reports that Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier (Creed II) will write the script for the action film, which will be produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Chu’s Electric Somewhere. Based on the famous toy line, the movie will "showcase some of the world’s hottest and sleekest vehicles."

In a statement, Chu said to Deadline: “Hot Wheels has always been about more than speed — it’s about imagination, connection and the thrill of play. Bringing that spirit to the big screen is an incredible opportunity. I’m excited to partner with Mattel Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Bad Robot to create an adventure that honors Hot Wheels’ legacy while driving it somewhere entirely new.”

This is the latest in a line of projects for Chu, which includes a film of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, a biopic about pop star Britney Spears, a movie adaptation of the video game Split Fiction, and an animated musical of Dr. Seuss' Oh, the Places You'll Go! Chu is also set to executive produce a spin-off series based on Crazy Rich Asians, following the 2018 movie, which he directed. His directional credits also include the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, which hit theaters in 2021.

Chu's most recent film, the first installment of the two-part Wicked adaptation, opened last November to rave reviews and huge box office success. The movie has since received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The second part, Wicked: For Good, will hit theaters on November 21, 2025.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas