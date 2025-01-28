Jon M. Chu's OH, THE PLACES YOU'LL GO Musical Sets Release Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new Jon M. Chu musical is on the horizon. Oh, the Places You'll Go, an animated musical feature based on the popular Dr. Seuss book of the same name, will be hitting theaters (including IMAX) on March 17, 2028.

The Wicked director will be joined at the helm by animation veteran Jill Culton, who previously worked at Pixar as a story artist on such films as Toy Story, Toy Story 2, and Monsters, Inc. EGOT songwriting team Pasek and Paul are writing original songs for the film, which will be distributed by Warner Bros Picture Animation and is a co-production of Dr. Seuss Enteprises and Bad Robot. The Seuss book will be adapted by Rob Lieber.

Chu has been attached to the film since late 2021, which is described as "a globetrotting animated musical following a young adventurer as they journey through the joys and heartaches, and the peaks and valleys of life. Chu is also working on a film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and a musical biopic based on Britney Spears' memoir The Woman in Me. He has seen massive success with the first part of Wicked, which has been nominated for ten Academy Awards. The second part, Wicked: For Good, hits theaters this November.

Pasek and Paul are the Tony Award-winning songwriters behind such shows as Dear Evan Hansen, Dogfight, and A Christmas Story. For the screen, they wrote songs for La La Land, The Greatest Showman, and Spirited. They also contributed new songs for Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Snow White starring Rachel Zegler.