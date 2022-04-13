Ariana DeBose to Executive Produce & Star in New Rom-Com TWO & ONLY

Ariana DeBose will executive produce and star in Two and Only, a new romantic comedy written by Jen Rivas-DeLoose.

Deadline reports that the new film is being produced as a star vehicle for DeBose, described as "My Best Friend's Wedding with a bisexual Latinx POV." The new Screen Gems film will be produced by Sad Unicorn's Randall Einhorn and Jeremy Stern.

Ariana DeBose recently made history as the first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's new film adaption of West Side Story.

In addition to the Oscar, DeBose recently won a BAFTA Award, Critics Choice Award, SAG Award, Golden Globe Award for her performance in West Side Story. She has previously been seen as Alyssa Green in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon! DeBose received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On. DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks.