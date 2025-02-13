Ariana DeBose Named as Final Honoree for The Entertainment Community Fund Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Academy Award-winning actor, dancer and singer Ariana DeBose will round out the line up of honorees for The Entertainment Community Fund's Annual Gala on Monday, April 21, 2025, in New York City. The evening will celebrate DeBose alongside the previously announced Tony Award and Academy Award-winning actor, producer and director Denzel Washington and theater owner and producer James L. Nederlander as they receive the Entertainment Community Fund Medal of Honor.



The Annual Gala, which honors entertainment professionals working in film, television, theater, music and dance, will be held at the New York Marriott Marquis (1535 Broadway) with 6 pm ET cocktails, followed by a 7 pm ET dinner and tributes. The evening will include special performances and presentations as guests come together to support the Fund’s programs that foster stability and resiliency and provide a safety net over the lifespan of members of the performing arts and entertainment industry nationwide.



“We are thrilled for Ariana DeBose to complete this year’s exciting group of honorees,” said Joe Benincasa, President and CEO of the Entertainment Community Fund. “Ariana, Denzel and Jimmy are an especially passionate trio of artistic leaders who have changed the landscape of the entertainment industry. It is an honor to recognize them with the Fund’s Medal of Honor.”



Tickets to the benefit begin at $1,750 with tables available beginning at $15,000. For more information and special sponsorship opportunities, please contact 212.627.1000 or reach out to entertainmentcommunity@resevt.com.