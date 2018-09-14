Aretha Franklin Will Be Celebrated At Feinstein's/54 Below

Aretha Franklin, The Queen of Soul, who passed away on August 16th, will be celebrated in story and song at Feinstein's/54 Below on Sunday, October 7th, at 9:30pm, in a concert directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider.

The legendary Aretha Franklin's music touched countless generations and her voice stretched to all corners of the globe, providing comfort, celebration, and inspiration to all those who listened to her artistry.

Now, Feinstein's/54 Below is honoring the late Ms. Franklin with 54 CELEBRATES Aretha Franklin, a celebration of her music, sung by those legends of Broadway whom she inspired.

Audiences will expect to hear Aretha's greatest songs, like "Natural Woman," "R-E-S-P-E-C-T," "Chain of Fools," and so many more, sung by the legends of Broadway who call Aretha their Queen.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

54 CELEBRATES Aretha Franklin will be directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider. The concert will be music directed by Eli Zoller. The associate producers will be Lance Bryant and Benjamin Nissen.

Schneider said, "This evening will celebrate the one and only Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, an artist who not only entertained audiences for over fifty years but provided a voice for the voiceless, gave comfort to those in need and defined an entire generation through music. It is my honor to celebrate her legacy with a group of artists who were so inspired by Ms. Franklin that they now tell their own stories through song and performance."

Tickets, starting at $30, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 54 CELEBRATES Aretha Franklin tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's greatest musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below will present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

