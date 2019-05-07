Architect And Tech Wiz Iddris Sandu To Deliver BSU's 2019 Commencement Speech

As announced today, 21-year-old Ghanaian technology pioneer, innovator, and architect Iddris Sandu will be the keynote speaker for the Black Student Union's Black Graduation Commencement at New York University on Thursday May 9.

The ceremony will take place 6pm-8pm at NYU Skirball Performing Arts Center (566 LaGuardia Pl New York, NY 10012). He joins the distinguished company of author and activist Ta-Nehisi Coates who spoke in 2018.

This year, Iddris' dialogue centers on a theme entitled, The Future Is Black. He stands out as one of the youngest people to give this speech in the history of New York University.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of numerous key cultural moments for the thought leader. He not only hosted a sold-out Master Class at Apple in Santa Monica, but he also recently spoke at SXSW and Broccoli Fest, among other engagements.

Iddris' career consists of one trailblazing move after another. He went from interning at Google at 13-years-old to consulting for Twitter before the age of 21. Lauded by none other than former President Barack Obama, he authored algorithms for Instagram and designed the ACDI for Uber's future self-driving cars all before the age of 20 . Iddris' imprint extends to the culture. He partnered with the late GRAMMY Award-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle to build a first-of-its-kind smart store, dubbed The Marathon Store, which opened in Los Angeles late 2017. Along the way, he also worked with Kanye West at YEEZY and joined forces with Jaden Smith. COMPLEXCON invited him to speak as a panelist twice, he delivered a speech at Stanford, and hosted his own TedTalk.



Iddris breathes new life into the word architect. His architecture goes beyond physical buildings. Instead, he harnesses creativity, cultural presence, and technical acumen to impart innovation on aspects of the world beyond electronics and conventional tech.

With a perspective that spans architecture, sustainable design, and cultural empowerment through technology, he brings a new perspective to the world that always innovates and inspires.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You