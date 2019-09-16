Apollo Theater Presents A Free Community Screening Of The HBO Documentary Film THE APOLLO
The Apollo Theater announced today it will present a free screening of the HBO Documentary Film The Apollo on Friday October 4th at 7:00 p.m., in advance of its HBO premiere. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with members of the creative team. Tickets will be available today on the Apollo website.
Directed by Oscar and Emmy winner Roger Ross Williams. The Apollo chronicles the unique history and contemporary legacy of the Apollo Theater over the last 85 years from a refuge for marginalized artists to being a hallowed hall of black excellence and empowerment. The film weaves together archival clips of music, comedy and dance performances; behind-the-scenes verité footage of the team that makes the theater run; and interviews with such artists as Common, Jamie Foxx, Savion Glover, Patti LaBelle, Smokey Robinson and Pharrell Williams. In addition to the examination of its archives, the film offers an in-depth look at the present-day venue, spotlighting the 2018 multi-media stage adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates' acclaimed book "Between the World and Me" as it comes together on the theater's grand stage. In the film, Williams explores not only the struggle of black lives in America, but the role that art plays in that struggle, and the essential part the Apollo continues to play in the cultural conversation, lighting the path forward. Produced by Lisa Cortes, Jeanne Elfant Festa and Cassidy Hartmann. Executive produced by Nigel Sinclair, Dan Cogan, Nicholas Ferrall and Julie Goldman.
Last April, The Apollo made its debut on the opening night of the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival at the Theater. Notable attendees included Robert DeNiro, Smokey Robinson, Angela Bassett, BeBe Winans, Michael Keegan Key, Questlove, Dapper Dan, and Bevy Smith.
Tickets for The Apollo screening are free and open to the public but RSVPS are mandatory. Please RSVP and reserve tickets at https://www.apollotheater.org/event/the-apollo-documentary/
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Phyllis Newman. The news was shared on social media by her daughter, Amanda Green. Newman was 86 ye... (read more)
Broadway Stage Manager Arthur Gaffin Has Passed Away
BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn that Broadway stage manager, Arthur Gaffin, has passed away.... (read more)
Just In: Cast Announced for Les Miserables West End Return at Sondheim Theatre
Cameron Mackintosh announced today the new cast of Boublil and Schönberg's LES MISERABLES at the newly restored Sondheim Theatre, when the theatre re-... (read more)
THE MUSIC MAN Is Accepting Online Submissions to Find Tommy Djilas
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Music Man is coming back to Broadway next fall, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. The production, dir... (read more)
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND National Tour Set Design Revealed
The national tour of Once On This Island is preparing to tell its story on the road and today we got our first glimpse of the tour's set design!... (read more)
Talia Suskauer, Allison Bailey, and Cleavant Derricks Join the WICKED Tour
The Broadway sensation WICKED will welcome new cast members to the National Tour beginning performances Tuesday, September 24 at The Smith Center in L... (read more)