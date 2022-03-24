Anthony Rapp Will Bring His Solo Show Back to NYC

Original Rent star Anthony Rapp is set to bring his solo show, Without You, back to NYC this spring. Presented by Royal Family Productions and directed by Stephen Maler, Without You will play the Royal Family Performing Arts Space (West 46th Street) April 19-21, 2022.

For tickets, visit: https://www.royalfamilyproductions.org

In Without You, Anthony Rapp presents his turbulent journey through the convergence of two life-changing events: the early days of the musical Rent, including the untimely passing of Jonathan Larson, and the illness and death of his own mother. Based on his New York Times best-selling memoir and backed by a five-piece rock band, Rapp uses a mix of his original music, as well as songs by Larson and R.E.M. in a stunning one-man show about grief, hope, and triumph.

With an extensive list of achievements, Rapp is best known for originating the role of Mark Cohen in Jonathan Larson's Tony Award-winning rock opera, Rent, for which he shared an OBIE Award with the rest of the cast. He later reprised the role in Chris Columbus' film version. Rapp also starred in the Broadway production and national tour of If/Then from the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning creators of Next to Normal. He made his Broadway debut in Precious Sons with Judith Ivey and Ed Harris, for which he received an Outer Critics Circle Award and a Drama Desk nomination.



Rapp can be seen playing the role of Lieutenant Stamets, a Starfleet Science Officer, on the third season of the hit CBS All Access show "Star Trek: Discovery." He was also recently seen as a recurring guest star on CBS's hit spin-off series "The Good Fight" and on Netflix's hit show "13 Reasons Why." Additional TV credits include Cinemax's "The Knick," "Psych" and "The X-Files." Rapp recently starred in three independent features: Do You Take This Man opposite Alyson Hannigan, Opening Night with fellow Broadway favorite Cheyenne Jackson, and the LGBT thriller BWOY, which he also produced. Other film credits include A Beautiful Mind, Six Degrees of Separation and the iconic Dazed and Confused.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski