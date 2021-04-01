Anthony Ramos in Talks to Join TRANSFORMERS Sequel

"Hamilton" and "In The Heights" star Anthony Ramos is in talks to join an upcoming "Transformers" sequel, helmed by Steven Caple Jr, in the leading role.

Ramos made his Broadway debut in Hamilton in 2015.



In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. He can also be seen in Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters" and in the 2020 DreamWorks Animation film "Trolls World Tour" as techno ruler King Trollex. He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It."



Ramos will lead the cast of the upcoming "In The Heights" film as Usnavi. Find out everything we know about the upcoming film here.

Transformers, based on the Hasbro toy line, has been a massively successful property for Paramount, according to Variety. The first film in the franchise, starring Shia LaBeouf, was released in 2007.

James Corden talks to Ramos about landing his role in "Hamilton" here: