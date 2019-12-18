Anthony Ramos Will Lead Upcoming Comedy DISTANT

Variety reports that "Hamilton" star Anthony Ramos will lead an upcoming sci-fi comedy at Amblin Entertainment. The film is called "Distant."

Josh Gordon and Will Speck are on board to direct the film; they're best known from their work on "Blades of Glory" and "Office Christmas Party." Spenser Cohen penned the script.

The film surrounds an asteroid miner who, after crash-landing on an alien planet, must contend with the challenges of his new surroundings, while making his way across the harsh terrain to the only other survivor - a woman who is trapped in her escape pod.

Ramos made his Broadway debut in Hamilton in 2015.



In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It."



Up next: Ramos will lead the cast of the upcoming "In The Heights" film as Usnavi.

Watch the "In the Heights" trailer here:

