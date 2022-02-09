Anthony Ramos Joins Marvel's IRONHEART Series on Disney+

Anthony Ramos has joined the cast of Marvel's upcoming Ironheart series on Disney+.

Variety reports that Ramos will join the previously announced Dominique Thorne, who is set to lead as Riri Williams, an inventor who created of the most advanced suit of armor in the Marvel Universe since Iron Man. Further details on Ramos' role have not yet been revealed.

Recently starring as Usnavi in the film adaption of In the Heights, Ramos made his Broadway debut in Hamilton in 2015.

In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. He can also be seen in Legendary's "Godzilla: KING of Monsters" and in the 2020 DreamWorks Animation film "Trolls World Tour" as techno ruler KING Trollex. He will also be seen in the upcoming Transformers reboot film.