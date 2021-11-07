Announcing THE GUNPOWDER PLOT Exclusive Presale!

Related Articles
Buy at the Theatre ShopT-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
More Hot Stories For You
-
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to Star in WICKED Movie
Thank Goodness! Academy Award-nominee Cynthia Erivo and international pop sensation and actress Ariana Grande will lead the long-anticipated film adap...
VIDEO: WICKED's Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Sing Broadway
Rejoycify! Good news came last night when confirmation at last arrived of casting for the much anticipated Wicked movie. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the a...
EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Announces Full Casting for Los Angeles Premiere
Casting has been announced for the North American premiere of the West End hit musical 'Everybody is Talking About Jamie' coming to Los Angeles at the...
Frances Mayli McCann and Jeremy Jordan to Lead BONNIE AND CLYDE IN CONCERT
The full cast joining Broadway star Jeremy Jordan in the sell-out BONNIE AND CLYDE IN CONCERT has been announced. The concert will take place at the T...
The Muny to Present THE COLOR PURPLE, MARY POPPINS, SWEENEY TODD & More in 2022
The Muny announced today the exciting seven show lineup for its 104th Season in 2022. ...
Photos: Ariana DeBose Featured on Out Magazine's Cover For the 2021 Out100
In celebration of its 300 issue, Out Magazine is having a weeklong celebration with new covers being unveiled each day. Today, it was revealed that Br...