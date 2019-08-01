Announcing Creative Time Summit's 10 Year Anniversary Line-Up

Creative Time is pleased to announce the lineup for the Creative Time Summit's 10 year anniversary. The organization's annual convening for thinkers, dreamers, and doers working at the intersection of art and politics will take place November 14-16, 2019 at The Cooper Union in New York City.



Titled Speaking Truth | Summit X, the Summit will explore radical truth-telling and its implications, manifestations, potentialities, and challenges across disparate yet interconnected fields. The Summit will highlight the many challenges that face individuals, communities, and movements that seek to speak truth to power, while convening to imagine a different future.



"For the past decade, The Summit has been a leading platform in breaking down silos and bringing together luminaries from diverse fields to collectively address the challenges we face today. This year we celebrate this trailblazing convening, while looking forward to the next ten years of innovation." said Creative Time Executive Director Justine Ludwig.



Summit X participants represent nationalities from around the globe, hailing from countries including Australia, Lebanon, Russia, Sudan, Palestine, and the United States. Speakers include Aruna D'Souza, renowned writer and author of 2018 New York Times best art book, Whitewalling: Art, Race, and Protest in 3 Acts; artist Lauren Woods, who works with film, video, performance, and installation to challenge systems of oppression and power; Josh Begley, creator of iPhone app Metadata+, an app that tracks every reported United States drone strike; Kia Labeija, a multidiscplinary, black queer female artist whose work centers around community, politics, and activism; and Lara Baladi, acclaimed Egyptian-Lebanese photographer, archivist and multimedia artist. List of participants below. Keynote speakers for Speaking Truth | Summit X will be announced at a later date.

PARTICIPANTS

*List in formation

Abigail-Echo Hawk, Chief Research Officer for the Seattle Indian Health Board

Aruna D'Souza, Author & Cultural Critic

Josh Begley, Digital Artist

Lara Baladi, Multi-Disciplinary Artist

Stephanie Dinkins, Transmedia Artist

Yousra Elbagir, Sudanese Foreign News Reporter, Channel 4

Léuli Eshrānghi, Artist and Curator

Marisa Morán Jahn, Multimedia Artist & Writer

Kia Labeija, Artist

Victoria Lomasko, Graphic Artist

Larissa Sansour, Artist



Lauren Woods, Multimedia Artist This year's Summit takes an unprecedented format, with three discussions throughout New York City before culminating with the main multi-day Summit on November 14-16, 2019. The event will begin with a kickoff party on Thursday, dedicating Friday to lectures from local and International Artists, activists, and other thought leaders, followed by Saturday workshops and hands-on learning opportunities led by local organizations and artists. Referencing the Roman numeral X, Speaking Truth | Summit X celebrates ten years of dynamic programming.



The series kicked off in May with the first discussion, Speaking Truth | Media & Technology, which explored technology and the dark side of automatization and surveillance, and was followed by Speaking Truth | Economics & Sovereignty, which focused on strategies for tackling unrecognized labor and renewed efforts towards reclaiming sovereignty through cultural self-determination. The final and forthcoming discussion, Speaking Truth | Health & Gender, will take place Thursday, September 26, 2019. In conjunction with the 10th anniversary of the Summit, Creative Time will release Making Another World Possible: 10 Creative Time Summits, 10 Global issues, 100 Art Projects, which surveys arts activism, global politics, and looks to the future of the field. The book, which is edited by Corina L. Apostol and Nato Thompson, includes commissioned essays from critics, practitioners, and theorists while highlighting works by artists such as Simone Leigh, Hito Steyerl, Postcommodity, Carlos Motta, Regina Jose Galindo, Xu Bing, and Jill Magid.

SPEAKING TRUTH | SUMMIT X SCHEDULE

Thursday, November 14 - Saturday, November 16



Thursday, November 14

Kickoff Party



Friday, November 15

Presentations at The Great Hall, The Cooper Union

Summit X Dinners



Saturday, November 16

Summit X Sessions





