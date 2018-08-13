Anne Kauffman Will Take Over as Artistic Director of Encores! Off-Center in 2019
New York City Center President & CEO Arlene Shuler today announced Anne Kauffman as Artistic Director of Encores! Off-Center for the 2019 season. Founding Artistic Director Jeanine Tesori will maintain her relationship with the popular summer series as Creative Advisor - working with Kauffman to curate programming which will conclude City Center's 75th Anniversary Season. Kauffman and Tesori served as Co-Artistic Directors for the 2018 series which included Jason Robert Brown's Songs for A New World, Michael Friedman's Gone Missing, and Micki Grant's Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope.
"We were so fortunate to welcome back Jeanine Tesori and Anne Kauffman as the leaders of this summer's Encores! Off-Center series," said Shuler. "And we couldn't be more thrilled that Anne, in collaboration with Jeanine, will carry on the mission of the series by continuing to bring new voices and artists to City Center audiences."
"I am so very grateful to Michael Friedman for asking me to direct Assassins two summers ago. He introduced me to City Center and to what musical theater is and could be. Michael Friedman, Jeanine Tesori, and City Center have had an immeasurable impact on my artistic path and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue this collaboration," said Kauffman. "Off-Center provides audiences with the opportunity to experience the work of artists like Micki Grant and Vinnette Carroll alongside contemporary composers like Jason Robert Brown. I'm really looking forward to putting together the next season."
Encores! Off-Center was founded in 2013 with the mission of reviving musicals that pushed creative boundaries when they were first produced. Filtered through the lens of today's artists, these shows are presented not as historical documents but as living, vital works that speak to audiences both new and old. The New York Times has called Encores! Off-Center "a summer theater highlight," with past productions including Violet with Sutton Foster (which transferred to Broadway the following year);tick, tick...BOOM! with Lin-Manuel Miranda; A New Brain with Jonathan Groff; Little Shop of Horrorswith Ellen Greene and Jake Gyllenhaal; Elizabeth Swados's Runaways; The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin with Nikki M. James, and Micki Grant and Vinnette Carroll's Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope. In keeping with City Center's founding mission to make the arts accessible to all, many Off-Center tickets are $25.
Programming for the 2019 Encores! Off-Center season will be announced later.
Anne Kauffman's recent credits include: Mary Jane and Hundred Days (NYTW); Marvin's Room(Roundabout); Assassins (City Center Encores! Off-Center); A Life (Lortel and Drama Desk nominations); Marjorie Prime (Lucille Lortel and Drama League Award nominations); Detroit, Your Mother's Copy of the Kama Sutra, and Maple and Vine (Playwrights Horizons); Sundown Yellow Moon (Ars Nova, WP); The Nether and Smokefall (MCC); Buzzer (The Public); Belleville (Lucille Lortel Award nomination, NYTW and Yale Rep); You Got Older (Drama Desk Award nomination, P73 Productions); The Muscles in Our Toes (LAByrinth Theater Company); Somewhere Fun and God's Ear(New Georges and Vineyard Theater); and Stunning and Slowgirl (LCT3). Regional: Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Yale Rep, and Wilma. Artistic associate and founding member of The Civilians, Resident Director with Roundabout, Sundance program associate, Clubbed Thumb associate artist and co-creator of the CT Directing Fellow- ship, New Georges associate artist, Artistic Council of Soho Rep, and SDC executive board member. Two Obie Awards (for Directing and Sustained Excellence), the Joan and Joseph Cullman Award for Exceptional Creativity from Lincoln Center, the Alan Schneider Director Award, and two Barrymore Awards.
Jeanine Tesori was the founding artistic director of Encores! Off-Center, leading the series for four seasons. She won the Tony Award for Best Original Score with Lisa Kron for the musical Fun Homeand has also written Tony nominated scores for Twelfth Night at Lincoln Center; Thoroughly Modern Millie (lyrics, Dick Scanlan); Caroline, or Change (lyrics, Tony Kushner); and Shrek The Musical (lyrics, David Lindsay-Abaire). The production of Caroline, or Change at the National Theatre in London received the Olivier Award for Best New Musical. Her 1997 Off-Broadway musical Violet (lyrics, Brian Crawley) opened on Broadway in 2014 and garnered four Tony nominations, including Best Musical Revival. Opera: A Blizzard on Marblehead Neck (libretto, Tony Kushner; Glimmerglass) and The Lion, The Unicorn, and Me (libretto, J. D. McClatchy; Kennedy Center). Music for plays: Soft Power (dir. Leigh Silverman), Mother Courage (dir. George C. Wolfe, with Meryl Streep and Kevin Kline), John Guare's A Free Man of Color (Lincoln Center Theater, dir. George C. Wolfe), and Romeo and Juliet(Delacorte Gala). Her songs were featured in the Netflix revival of Gilmore Girls. Tesori is a member of the Dramatists Guild and was cited by the ASCAP as the first female composer to have "two new musicals running concurrently on Broadway." She is a lecturer in music at Yale University.
NEW YORK City Center (Arlene Shuler, President & CEO) has played a defining role in the cultural life of the city since 1943. The landmark 75th Anniversary Season (2018 - 2019) pays tribute to this rich history and celebrates the institution's singular role in the arts today. For 25 years, City Center's Tony-honored Encores! series has been "an essential New York institution" (The New York Times). In 2013, City Center launched the Encores! Off-Center series, which features seminal Off-Broadway musicals filtered through the lens of today's innovative artists. Dance has also been integral to the theater's mission from the start and programs like the annual Fall for Dance Festival remain central to City Center's identity. Home to a roster of renowned national and international companies including Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (City Center's Principal Dance Company) and Manhattan Theatre Club, New York City Center was Manhattan's first performing arts center, founded with the mission of making the best in music, theater, and dance accessible to all audiences. That mission continues today through robust education and community engagement programs which bring the performing arts to over 9,000 New York City students each year and the expansion of the theatrical experience to include art exhibitions, pre-show talks, and master classes that offer an up-close look at the work of the great theater and dance artists of our time. NYCityCenter.org
