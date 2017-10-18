Annaleigh Ashford, Vanessa Hudgens Join J-Lo Romantic Comedy SECOND ACT

Deadline reports that two Broadway alums, Vanessa Hudgens (HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, GREASE LIVE! GIGI) and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford (YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU, KINKY BOOTS) have joined the cast of the upcoming romantic comedy SECOND ACT, starring Jennifer Lopez. KING OF QUEENS star Leah Remini rounds out the cast.

Peter Segal will direct the film which is described as a combination of Lopez's MAID IN MANHATTAN and the 1980's comedy WORKING GIRL. In the new romantic comedy, "a Big Box store employee (Lopez) gets a SECOND ACT when she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree."

Vanessa Hudgens will play Zoe, a young executive at the Big Box store, while Annaleigh Ashford will portray Hildy. Leah Remini will take on the role of "Joan," Lopez's best friend and fellow Big Box employee from Queens.

Annaleigh Ashford recently starred on Broadway opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the revival of Stephen Sondheim's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE. Her upcoming films include UNICORN STORE and Woody Allen's upcoming untitled film with Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning, and Jude Law.

