AnnaSophia Robb, Hugh Dancy and More Appear in Latest Round Of THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES
The New edition of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues is Available on IGTV, Facebook and YouTube
An impressive cohort of stars took to the virtual stage last night for a new edition of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues, available on IGTV @24hourplays, on The 24 Hour Plays' Facebook and YouTube channels, and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/. Together, this top-notch group of writers and actors wrote, rehearsed, performed and produced thirteen new pieces in just 24 hours, all in support of The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals. Beginning at 6 PM ET, the new monologues were published, one every 15 minutes.
Juliana Canfield delivered "A Message from the C.O.O. of Hands Across America 2.0.2.0" in a piece by Mario Correa.
Joel Marsh Garland worked some "kitchen magic" in a monologue by Shara Feit.
Sarayu Blue performed "Only Good Will Come," written by Jon Kern.
Michael Potts put together a "Self-Tape" in a piece by Jonathan Payne.
Ashlie Atkinson performed Grace McLeod's "How Is Normal Going?"
AnnaSophia Robb starred as "Kellyanne" in a monologue by Sharyn Rothstein.
Princess Jacob performed "A perfect place to hide," written by Gethsemane Herron.
Amy Hargreaves was "Kink Positive" in a piece by Lisa Lewis.
christopher oscar peña performed "Cross Paths," written by Joy Kecken.
Michael Patrick Thornton starred in Carlos Murillo's "Howl."
John Clarence Stewart II performed "Fine, Fine," written by Amina Henry.
Hugh Dancy performed "Greater Nightjar," a monologue by Alex Edelman.
Josh Hamilton performed "More Dogs," written by Kenneth Lonergan.
Proceeds from this round support The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, a rigorous professional experience for artists 25 and under in partnership with the New School for Drama. Over the course of a week, the 2020 Nationals company will engage in intensive workshops, panel discussions with industry game-changers, and finally, their own production of The 24 Hour Plays on Tuesday, August 11th that will be written, rehearsed and performed online in 24 hours. This extraordinary group of young artists will also produce their own special edition of the Viral Monologues on August 4th.
"The 24 Hour Plays have raised money for partner charities around the world," said Mark Armstrong,
artistic director of The 24 Hour Plays. "Now, as we face an uncertain future, we need to raise significant funds to support our own programs, including our flagship intensive for young artists The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, which has been reconceived for the virtual space next month. We're hoping audiences who've enjoyed the Viral Monologues for 16 weeks now will come together to support this free opportunity for 43 dynamic young artists."
On Monday night at 6 PM, actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers got to work on crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues Tuesday morning at 10 AM, filmed their performances throughout the day, and at 6 PM their videos began to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle. The monologues will be available to view on IGTV and online for four days after their initial airing courtesy of an agreement with Theatre Authority, a nonprofit organization managed by Actors' Equity.
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues are produced by Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette. The artistic director of The 24 Hour Plays is Mark Armstrong.
The 24 Hour Plays are known for their work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater. Past participants include Jennifer Aniston, Laverne Cox, Billy Crudup, David Cross, Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Dratch, Jesse Eisenberg, Edie Falco, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Cynthia Nixon, Anna Paquin, Rosie Perez, Phylicia Rashad, Chris Rock, Sam Rockwell, Liev Schreiber, Amanda Seyfried, Michael Shannon, Gabourey Sidibe, Sarah Silverman, Marisa Tomei, Naomi Watts and more!
More information for those who would like to support The 24 Hour Plays or attend a live performance in the future is available at https://24hourplays.com.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
