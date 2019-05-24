Anna Kendrick to Star in Romantic Comedy Anthology Series LOVE LIFE

Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick is set to star in and executive produce the romantic comedy anthology series Love Life, according to Deadline.

The 10-episode half-hour series hails from Lionsgate TV and Paul Feig's Feigco Entertainment, for WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service.

Love Life is about THE JOURNEY from first love to last love, and how the people we're with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever.

Kendrick will star in the first season and serve as an executive producer alongside Feig (A Simple Favor, Bridesmaids) and Jessie Henderson (A Simple Favor, Spy).

The pilot was written by Sam Boyd, who also executive produces and will direct. Bridget Bedard is executive producing, with Dan Magnante of FeigCo serving as co-executive producer.

Love Life is one of the first original series greenlit for the new WarnerMedia streaming service, which will soft-launch with an invite-only beta version at the end of 2019 and officially debut to all consumers in early 2020.

Kendrick, who is best known for her Oscar®-nominated role in Up in the Air and as the lead of the Pitch Perfect franchise, could recently be seen starring opposite Blake Lively in A Simple Favor. Coming up, Kendrick will star in and executive produce Dummy, a comedy for Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman's short-form video platform Quibi. She also will star alongside Zac Ephron in Human Discoveries, a new animated comedy series for Facebook Watch. She'll next be seen as the lead in sci-film Stowaway.

