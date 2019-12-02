Andy Cohen Gives Out 200 Tickets to THE INHERITANCE in Honor of World AIDS Day

Andy Cohen gave back this Thanksgiving weekend by giving out 200 tickets to The Inheritance to constituents of New York City's LGBTQ Center, in honor of World AIDS Day, according to People.

Since 1983, The Center has been a home and resource hub for the LGBTQ community, helping to celebrate, foster, and support members while also advocating for justice and opportunity.

"The Inheritance moved me profoundly and I'm grateful to be able to share the experience with a younger generation of the LGBTQ community," Cohen said. "This is a story that needs to be passed on so we can all go forward."

The Inheritance is directed by multi Olivier and Tony Award-winner Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, Netflix's "The Crown") and designed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Bob Crowley.

Profoundly touching and wickedly hilarious, Matthew Lopez's highly-anticipated two-part play, The Inheritance, asks how much we owe to those who lived and loved before us, and questions the role we must play for future generations. Brilliantly re-envisioning E. M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, it follows the interlinking lives of three generations of gay men searching for a community of their own - and a place to call home.

The Broadway cast of Matthew Lopez' epic two-part play features Jordan Barbour, Ryan M. Buggle, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Tre Ryder, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, and Arturo Luís Soria. The company also includes understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda and Reggie D. White.





