Andy Blankenbuehler, Robbie Fairchild, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Ja' Malik, Ariel Rivka and More to Appear in FIRST TRY

Dance Lab New York announced today that First Try, a new documentary featuring DLNY artists, will premiere on YouTube Live on Monday, March 29, at 8pm ET. Access to the stream is free with registration.

"As an organization dedicated to supporting choreographers, it's a privilege for DLNY to create a film that showcases the passion and fortitude of these artists, and introduce audiences to three special dance makers who have come through our doors this past year," says Founding Artistic Director, Josh Prince. First Try will take audiences deeper into the art form of choreography and highlight the personal journeys of Tilly Evans-Krueger, Ja' Malik and Ariel Rivka. All three participated in DLNY's Nexus Labs, its new digital platform for incubation created in response to the challenges faced by social distancing. Buttressed by reflections from Prince about the founding of DLNY and interviews with other Dance Lab alumni, the film will serve as an inspiring love letter to dance makers.

"I'm proud that DLNY is seizing this moment and leveraging the power of digital communication to tell the stories of our choreographers in a compelling new way. I'm hopeful this film will reach a wide audience and provide them with an even deeper understanding of what it means to make dance. We invite people to lean in to the individuals behind this extraordinary art form," says Prince, "and, of course, I hope the film will inspire everyone who watches it to join DLNY in supporting these intrepid artists."

First Try will also feature appearances from Joshua Beamish, Andy Blankenbuehler, Hope Boykin, Robbie Fairchild, Lauren Flower, Gierre Godley, Francisco Graciano, William Isaac, Lorin Latarro, Lauren Lovette, Asia Pyron, Maiya Redding, Yoshito Sakuraba, Bradley Shelver, Yusha-Marie Sorzano, Preeti Vasudevan, and Brooke Wendle.

To register for this free livestream event, visit dancelabny.org/first-try.

Those who register will be able to view the premiere event until April 12, 2021.