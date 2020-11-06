Andrew Nelin Uses Musical Theatre As An Outlet to Have Fun - Next on Stage

Andrew Nelin is singing for True Colors United!

We're down to our top 5 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Andrew Nelin shares more about his charity, a fond memory from a production of The Music Man, and what he's been up to in quarantine!

Check out all of Andrew's performances HERE.

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I think this is a great way to get some exposure and raise money for charity.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical theatre has always been an outlet for me to be creative and have fun.

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

I performed outside at the Idaho Shakespeare Festival in The Music Man last summer and getting to dance under actual stars was magic.

What charity did you pick and why?

I chose True Colors United because I have been fortunate to have a very supportive family and I'd like to give back and help those who may not.

Share a memory from seeing a show!

I saw Robert Fairchild in An American in Paris in high school and I was so incredibly inspired, not only by his brilliant performance but the beautiful production as well.

What have you been doing during quarantine?

I've been singing in my bed a lot; I've been cooking a lot; I've been trying to learn guitar a little bit; and I've been doing my best to stretch and keep that flexibility up!

Give a shoutout!

Shoutout to my amazing voice teacher Sandy Simon! Love you Sandy!

BroadwayWorld presents BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE SEASON 2 - an online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records! We're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

Check out all of the contestants HERE!

