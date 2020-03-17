Andrew Lloyd Webber is Practicing Social Distancing and Working on CINDERELLA From Home
Andrew Lloyd Webber took to twitter today to post a picture of himself and the director of his upcoming production of Cinderella, Laurence Connor, working form home.
Check out the tweet below:
First day working from home on l @ALWCinderella with my director @LaurenceConnor1 and assistant Mojito - ALW pic.twitter.com/OSxErk2nCh- Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 17, 2020
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Production of Cinderella recently pushed its opening date due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19. The show is scheduled to open at The Gillian Lynne Theatre on Wednesday 28 October, with previews from Friday 9 October.
The production, a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit Killing Eve, with a brand new score from the legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
