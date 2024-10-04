Andrew Lloyd Webber Says Nicole Scherzinger Gives the 'Best Performance' of His Work in SUNSET BLVD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Andrew Lloyd Webber has some high praise for Sunset Boulevard star Nicole Scherzinger.

In a new backstage video, the famed composer states that Scherzinger is giving "the best performance" of his work in the new revival.

"I've really got to say it, I'll just say it again: It's the best performance of anything I've ever had," he states in a new Instagram video shared by Scherzinger.

"I don't know about that Andrew, but we'll get there," Scherzinger responded, before Lloyd Webber asserted, "I do. I do know what I'm talking about here, for once in my life."

The comments on the post congratulated Scherzinger on the "iconic moment," while one user stated that "it doesn’t come much bigger than that."

"A very special behind-the-scenes moment with the legendary Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber," Scherzinger captioned the post. "My perfectionism of course kicking in but…always striving for more but… Omg the way he said, 'for once in my life.'"

Now in previews, Sunset Boulevard opens at the St. James Theatre on October 20. The musical features a book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.

The cast includes Olivier Award® winner and Grammy Award® nominee Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond, 2024 Olivier Award winner Tom Francis as ‘Joe Gillis,’ 2024 Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as ‘Betty Schaefer,’ and Olivier Award winner and 2024 Olivier nominee David Thaxton as ‘Max Von Mayerling.’ Drama Desk® and OBIE Award® winner Mandy Gonzalez will guest star as ‘Norma Desmond’ at certain select performances and Caroline Bowman will standby for the role of ‘Norma Desmond.’

They will be joined by ensemble members Olivia Lacie Andrews as ‘Nancy,’ Brandon Mel Borkowskyas ‘John,’ Shavey Brown as ‘Finance Man/Stan/DeMille,’ Hannah Yun Chamberlain as ‘Young Norma,’ Cydney Clark as ‘Joanna/Guard,’ Raúl Contreras as ‘Finance Man/Frank,’ Tyler Davis as ‘Sheldrake,’ E.J. Hamilton as ‘Lisa,’ Sydney Jones as ‘Dorothy,’ Emma Lloyd as ‘Mary/Heather,’ Pierre Marais as ‘Sammy,’ Shayna McPherson as ‘Camera Operator/Katherine,’ Jimin Moon as ‘Morino/Hog Eye,’ Justice Moore as ‘Jean,’ Drew Redington as ‘Myron/Jones/Camera Operator,’ and Diego Andres Rodriguez ‘Artie.’ Swings for the production will be Giuseppe Bausilio (dance captain), Kristina Garvida Doucette (assistant dance captain), Brandon LaVar, Maggie Likcani, Abby Matsusaka, and Rixey Terry.

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. scrutinizes the ambitions and frustrations of its characters and their intoxicating need for fame and adoration.