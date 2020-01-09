Andrew Lloyd Webber CINDERELLA To Hit the West End This Fall
The world premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber new musical adaptation of Cinderella. is set to open on London's West End this fall!
The musical will begin performances at the Gillian Lynne Theatre this September. Fans can register for tickets here.
The production will be directed by frequent Lloyd Webber collaborator, Laurence Connor (School of Rock, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), with Gabriela Tylesova on scenic & costume design and Joann Hunter providing choreography.
The musical features lyrics by David Zippel and a book by actress and writer Emerald Fennel.
In Lloyd Webber's retelling the classic fairy tale gets a makeover that includes a feisty, fiery version of the titular princess who falls in love with an awkward oddball named Sebastian, and a gay love story involving Prince Charming and a duke.
The London workshop cast includes Carrie Hope Fletcher as Cinderella, Tyrone Huntley as Sebastian, Gary Wilmot as Jean, Ruthie Henshall as Queen, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as Stepmother, Sophie Isaacs as Adele, and Rebecca Trehearn as Marie. The ensemble included Lucy Anderson, Dan Buckley, Charlie Burn, Ronan Burns (Duke), Darragh Cowley, Daniel Crowder, Jonny Fines (Prince Charming), Ahmed Hamad, Danny Michaels, Jo Napthine, Oliver Ormson (Dorian), Jemma Revell, and Gabriella Williams.
