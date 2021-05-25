Andrew Lloyd Webber, Andy Blankenbuehler, Beth Leavel, Rob McClure & More to Appear at Paper Mill Playhouse Gala

Paper Mill Playhouse is hosting its largest fundraising event of the year, the Paper Mill Playhouse Together at Home Gala, to be held virtually on Friday, June 4, 2021. The event will be hosted on Virtual Tables, a unique, interactive platform designed to evoke the excitement and glamour of Paper Mill's in-person galas. The virtual cocktail party begins at 6:30pm, followed by a star-studded one-hour program at 7:00pm that will include performances, tributes, and a live auction including a chance to bid on tickets to Elton John's Final Farewell at Madison Square Garden Concert and a New York Yankees luxury suite experience for two people to watch the game with world series champion players. Silent auction will be active during the event and continue until 10:00pm the night of the event.

The gala is proudly sponsored by Investors Bank, FirstEnergy, and David Yurman. In addition to VIP tickets, show-only tickets are available for a suggested donation of $30. All proceeds from the gala support Paper Mill's world-class productions, professional training programs, celebrated arts education programs, and community outreach.

"This year's event is more critical than ever," said Mike Stotts, Paper Mill's managing director. "The proceeds from our gala will help ensure that we are ready to launch an exciting season of live theater this fall, bring students back to our Theater School for in-person instruction, and serve our most vulnerable children through our Theater for Everyone program."

"This gala promises to be an entertaining and fun way to support the theater when we need it most," said Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee. "We've lined up several of Paper Mill's favorite artists to perform and reminisce about their experiences at our theater. There will also be a chance to bid on many exciting auction items. After a long and trying year, this will be an especially joyful celebration."

This year's honoree is Merck, a longtime partner of Paper Mill and steadfast supporter of the performing arts. Paula Alston, Vice President of Facilities at Merck, will receive the Byrne/Keane Arts Advocate Award. And special recognition will be given to the Paper Mill staff for their tireless dedication over the past year.

"We are thrilled to honor our longtime partner Merck, whose support makes some of our core programs possible," said Gala Chair Carolyn Ferolito. "And it was especially important to us to recognize the devoted staff members of Paper Mill, who went above and beyond to keep our theater afloat while the world was shut down. Our staff members often don't get accolades for the critical work they do behind the scenes, but all of them are stars. And this year more than ever, they deserve a standing ovation."

For more information on the Paper Mill Playhouse Gala or to purchase individual tickets, tables, or raffle tickets, please contact Leigh Schaedel at 973-315-1663 or lschaedel@papermill.org, or visit Paper Mill's website at www.papermill.org/support-us/events/.