Andrew Keenan-Bolger Weds Scott Bixby in Weekend Ceremony!

Broadway favorite Andrew Keenan-Bolger shared a sweet memory and an even sweeter story surrounding an image from his wedding to longtime love Scott Bixby this past weekend.

Check out the lovers meeting under an impossibly romantic rainbow packed with tons of meaning below! Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Andrew's o Broadway shows include: Tuck Everlasting, Newsies, Mary Poppins, Seussical, Beauty and the Beast and A Christmas Carol. He's been seen in the national tours of Spelling Bee, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Mary Poppins and Ragtime. His Film and TV credits include: "Billy Frazier" in The Rewrite starring Hugh Grant, Marci X, Are You Joking?,Nurse Jackie (Showtime), Looking (HBO), Naked Brothers Band, and One Life to Live.

His work as a filmmaker has been profiled in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, The Associated Press and New York Magazine. Andrew holds a B.F.A. from the University of Michigan.

