Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Brandon J. Ellis, Tricia Alexandro, Shavanna Calder and More to Star in SEVEN DEADLY SINS

Today, Tectonic Theater Project and Madison Wells Live announced casting for Seven Deadly Sins, the sexy and adventurous outdoor theatrical experience, coming to New York City's Meatpacking District.

The cast features a diverse troupe of leading New York theater actors and exciting new comers including Tricia Alexandro (Perp at the Barrow Group), Shavanna Calder (HBO's "Los Espookys"), nationally ranked pole dancer and movement artist Donna Carnow, Shamika Cotton (HBO's "The Wire"), Brandon J. Ellis (Bandstand), Brad Fleischer (LCT's Golden Boy), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies), Kahyum Kim (STARZ's "American Gods"), Morgan McGhee (Ain't Too Proud), Bianca Norwood (New York stage debut), Caitlin O'Connell (The Crucible), Cody Sloan (Off-Broadway debut), and Eric Ulloa (On Your Feet).

Seven Deadly Sins will begin performances on Tuesday, June 22 ahead of a Tuesday, June 29 official opening night. Tickets are available via www.sevendeadlysinsnyc.com or via TodayTix at www.todaytix.com or through the iOS and Android app.

Welcome all sinners and saints! Seven Deadly Sins takes audiences on a tantalizing tour of their inner demons. No subject is taboo as audiences rotate through seven uniquely designed storefronts, exploring the depths of desire, jealousy, rage, and more in a thrilling evening that merges live theater with performance art, dazzling design, and CDC-mandated regulations. Helmed by Moisés Kaufman and Tony Award® winning scenic designer David Rockwell, Seven Deadly Sins is a carnival for the senses, welcoming New Yorkers back to live entertainment.

In a format that was conceived by Michel Hausmann and originally produced by Miami New Drama, audiences will gather and be welcomed with a brief performance at their first stop of the evening, Purgatory. They will then depart on their journey as they divide into small, socially distanced pods, safely exploring the perils and pleasures of each sin's storefront window, listening through provided sanitized headphones while wearing masks.

This brand-new production features world premiere short works from seven of the country's most provocative playwrights. These writers have each selected one of the Deadly Sins as the inspiration for their short play: Ngozi Anyanwu (Gluttony), Thomas Bradshaw (Sloth), MJ Kaufman (Pride), Moisés Kaufman (Greed), Jeffrey LaHoste (Envy), Ming Peiffer (Wrath), and Bess Wohl (Lust).

The design team is led by David Rockwell (scenic and environmental design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Yuki Link (lighting design), Tyler Kieffer (sound design), X Casting / Victor Vazquez CSA (casting director), and Amy Marie Seidel (dramaturg). Additional set design for Greed by Christopher & Justin Swader.

Seven Deadly Sins is produced by Tectonic Theater Project and Madison Wells Live, in association with Miami New Drama. The production is presented in partnership with the Meatpacking District's Business Improvement District and made possible by the support of real estate partners Aurora Capital and William Gottlieb Real Estate.

Final casting and additional details for Seven Deadly Sins will be announced in the coming weeks.