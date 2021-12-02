Andrew Garfield to Receive Palm Springs Film Festival Achievement Award For TICK, TICK...BOOM!

Andrew Garfield has been announced as the recipient of the Desert Palm Achievement Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for his performance in tick, tick...BOOM!

Variety reports that the ceremony will take place in person on January 6 at the Palm Springs Convention Center and will run through January 17.

Garfield made his Broadway debut in 2012 in the revival of Arthur Miller's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Death Of A Salesman, opposite Phillip Seymour-Hoffman and directed by Mike Nichols. His portrayal of Biff Loman earned him a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play. He won a Tony Award in 2018 for his performance in Angels in America directed by Tony Award-winning Marianne Elliott.

tick, tick... BOOM! is the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film marks the directorial debut of In the Heights and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, now streaming on Netflix.

Joining Garfield in the film are Alexandra Shipp, Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford, The Roots' Tariq Trotter, with Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Andrew Garfield plays Jon, a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp), who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael (Robin de Jesús), who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?

Watch Garfield perform "30/90" in the film here: