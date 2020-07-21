Andrew Barth Feldman, Renee Rapp, Alex Boniello, and Shereen Pimentel Join BROADWAY WHODUNIT

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Coming off the success off his viral hit Broadway Jackbox, former Evan Hansen, Andrew Barth Feldman will present a new interactive virtual mystery series, Broadway Whodunit.

The series will feature Feldman and Boniello, alongside West Side Story star Shereen Pimentel, fellow 2018 Jimmy Award winner and Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp, former Dear Evan Hansen cast members Samantha Williams and Will Roland, Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, and Jagged Little Pill newcomer Antonio Cipriano.

Audiences will sleuth their way to a solution as detectives in the live, unscripted event. The price of the ticket includes access to a website containing virtual rooms, in which they can track suspects and discuss theories with other players as they move through the game.

Amateur detectives can join the first mystery, Murder at Montgomery Manor, August 1 at 8 PM ET. The series will continue with new mysteries at dates to be announced!

Find tickets and more information at BroadwayWhodunit.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You