Andrew Barth Feldman Releases Debut Single 'Every Pretty Girl'

Andrew Barth Feldman's debut single, Every Pretty Girl, is available to stream on all platforms today!

He announced the release last week on his Instagram, sharing, "This song has taken such a huge journey from when I wrote it to today, and I'm so thankful to [Ryan Hunter Sanchez] and [Josh Withenshaw] for working their incredible magic to make something so incredibly special."

Listen to the track below!

To celebrate the release, Feldman's concert, Park Map, will stream July 11 from Feinstein's/54 Below where he will perform Every Pretty Girl along with three other original songs. Get your tickets here.

Andrew Barth Feldman won the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Award (aka the Jimmy Award) as a high school sophomore, and went on to make his Broadway debut as the title character in the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen as a junior in high school. In his "spare" time, Andrew runs a theatre company, Zneefrock Productions. Founded when Andrew was twelve years old, Zneefrock's productions pair innovative theatre with advocacy and have included an original Star Wars parody musical called "SW: A New(sical) Hope," which recently had a production at Feinstein's/54 Below. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Andrew, with Tony Award Winner Alex Boniello, created "Broadway Jackbox," a hit web series where Broadway stars play games, raising over $100,000 for The Actors Fund, as well as "Broadway Whodunit," a live, virtual, improvised murder mystery party series with Broadway stars. He also starred as Linguini in Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, which raised over two million dollars for The Actors Fund. He will be making his television acting debut this summer as Antoine in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and will soon be attending Harvard University.