Andrea Martin, Terrence Mann, and More Will Lead 'The Broadway Sitzprobe Experience' Performance of PIPPIN

“The Broadway Sitzprobe Experience," which was conceived by Seth Rudetsky, will return with a performance of Pippin! The program was developed as an opportunity for MUSE and Maestra musicians who are highly skilled, but lack access to Broadway, to gain experience and exposure by playing with working Broadway instrumentalists and performing with Broadway stars. A “sitzprobe” is defined as the rehearsal when a musical's cast sings through the score for the first time with an orchestra.

Following very successful sitzprobes of “Guys and Dolls,” “Dreamgirls,” and “She Loves Me,”(which indeed led to jobs for the orchestra members!) the program will return with a performance of “Pippin,” conducted by Julie McBride and featuring Darius de Haas and Sis dividing the role of the Leading Player, Nathan Salstone and Zachary Noah Piser dividing the role of Pippin, Charlotte d'Amboise as Fastrada, Terrence Mann as Charlemagne, Autumn Hurlbert as Catherine, and Andrea Martin reprising her Tony Award-winning performance as Berthe.

“I ran into a Broadway bigwig who told me it's difficult for him to hire diverse orchestra members because they ‘don't have the experience.' So, I decided to give them experience! Each Project Broadway Sitzprobe is guided by veteran Broadway musicians in every section who generously donate their time to mentor these highly skilled musicians into being ‘Broadway ready!' There's also always a veteran Broadway conductor so the musicians can understand what's expected of them, and it feels like A real BROADWAY sitzprobe because the songs are sung by Broadway stars!” said Rudetsky. “We hope that by livestreaming it to audiences around the country, we will inspire them to pursue their own artistic dreams and ultimately create a more diverse community of musicians.”

An open call was announced last month for interested MUSE and Maestra instrumentalists, who had never held a Broadway or touring chair, to apply, and 20 were selected to join the “Pippin” orchestra.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held on Friday, May 2 at 2:00pm ET at the Library for Performing Arts Bruno Walter Auditorium (111 Amsterdam Avenue, New York). For those unable to make it in person, it will be livestreamed on StarsInTheHouse.com, hosted by Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson.

