Andrea Martin, Ben Vereen, Christine Ebersole and More Join BRIDGE TO BROADWAY

Adding to the starry line-up of master teachers on Erik Liberman's Bridge to Broadway online training platform are Tony winning actors Andrea Martin, Ben Vereen, and Christine Ebersole. They join Tony winners André de Shields, Ali Stroker, Michael McElroy, and Ted Sperling, nominees Arian Moyaed, Michele Shay, Michael Berresse, and Austin Pendleton, and noted actor, author, and filmmaker Jay Duplass.

Bridge matches homebound theatre students and emerging artists around the world with role models, with a percentage of net proceeds benefiting The Actors Fund. Recent and upcoming guests include Javier Muñoz, George Abud, Capathia Jenkins, Jelani Alladin, Ann Harada, Adam Chanler-Berat, Nik Walker, Jason Gotay, Britney Coleman, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Christine Toy Johnson, Telly Leung, Paul Oakley Stovall, Bonnie Milligan, Jon Rua and Michael James Scott; Metropolitan Opera star Meagan Miller; master teachers Larry Moss, Kim Sykes, Lisa Wolpe, Annie Grindlay, and Baron Kelly; TV's Amir Talai, Shakina Nayfack, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Vincent Rodriguez III, casting directors Erica Jensen and Ryan Bernard Tymensky, headshot photographer Peter Konerko, health and wellness expert Randi Luckman, and Joyce Bulifant, who'll discuss acting with dyslexia.

Liberman's credits include Amazon's Transparent and the original casts of The Band's Visit, War Paint, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Marissa Lynn Daniel produces this series. Director Dan Fishbach associate produces.

For more information, visit https://www.bridgetobroadwayonline.com/.





