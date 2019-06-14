AndrÃ© De Shields, Noah Galvin, and More Cast in PRIDE PLAYS Reading of SOME MEN

Festival producers Doug Nevin and Michael Urie, in partnership with Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, and Festival Director Nick Mayo announce casting for the benefit closing night reading of Some Men, written by Terrence McNally and directed by Logan Reed, taking place on June 24, 2019 at 8pm at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater (224 Waverly Place). Normally performed by a cast of eight actors playing nearly fifty roles, Pride Plays' one-night-only benefit reading will be performed by a cast of forty. A limited number of tickets are available through the Pride Plays Patron Program at rattlestick.org.

The cast of Some Men will include Alton Alburo, Ken Barnett, Peter Bartlett, Will Blum, Arnie Burton, Daniel Butler, Billy Carter, Kevin Chamberlin, Dominic Colón, Jordan E. Cooper, Michael Cyril Creighton, James Cusati-Moyer, Ricardo Dávila, Tom Deckman, André De Shields, Stephen DeRosa, Frank DiLella, Noah Galvin, Sam Gonzalez, Ryan Haddad, Randy Harrison, John Benjamin Hickey, Murray Hill, T.R. Knight, Jose Llana, Michael Mastro, Nick Mayo, Larry Powell, Everett Quinton, Lance Roberts, Thomas Jay Ryan, Calvin Leon Smith, David Ryan Smith, Stephen Spinella, Bobby Steggert, David Turner, Vishal Vaidya, and Marc Vietor.



More than a dozen play readings from celebrated LGBTQIA voices will be presented from June 20th through 24th at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, capturing the prideful spirit of the LGBTQIA community and celebrating 50 years of theatrical voices.

Set against the backdrop of World Pride and the fiftieth anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, Pride Plays hopes to be a reflection of the queer experience the community has braved in the years since its heroes took their stand.

The advisory committee for Pride Plays is Chay Yew, Moises Kaufman, Lucy Thurber, Sam Hunter, Lisa Scheps, Michael Sheppard, Miranda Haymon, andTed Snowdon.

Calleri Casting serves as the casting office for Pride Plays.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





