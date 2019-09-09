Ana Villafañe Hosts Viva Broadway's El Conjunto Concert Series

Viva Broadway announces a special Hispanic Heritage Month celebration concert series hosted by Broadway actress and singer Ana Villafañe, known for her role as Gloria Estefan in On Your Feet! The Musical - The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan and NBC's "Sunnyside" and "New Amsterdam." The cabaret style concert series titled "El Conjunto" will take place at the W Living Room Times Square (W Hotel, 1567 Broadway) on Sunday, September 15; Sunday, September 29; and Sunday, October 13. Doors will open at 6 PM and all performances will begin at 7 PM. Tickets are $10 and $20. For ticket info visit https://www.todaytix.com/x/nyc/shows/18588-el-conjunto

The series will include special guest performances and some surprise appearances with musical direction by Justin Ramos. Performing at the September 15th concert will be: Dylla??n Burnside ("Pose"), Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Hadestown), Ana Isabelle (West Side Story directed by Steven Spielberg) and Isabelle McCalla (The Prom). More Broadway stars to be announced shortly. Performers are subject to change.

Viva Broadway is the Broadway League's audience development partnership with the Hispanic community to help bridge the world of Broadway with Latino audiences around the country. The long-term initiative aims to increase awareness about Broadway while culturally enriching lives, bringing families together, and building new careers in the theatre.

For more about Viva Broadway visit www.Viva.Broadway. For Broadway information in NYC as well as for shows on tour across North America and internationally, visit Broadway.org.

