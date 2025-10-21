American Recital Debut Award to Present Cellist Gabriel Martins At Carnegie Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Brazilian-American cellist Gabriel Martins presents a recital program at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall on Saturday, December 13, 2025 at 7:30pm in a program celebrating his receipt of the American Recital Debut Award.

Performing alongside pianist Victor Santiago Asunción, Martins' program opens with Bach's Cello Suite No. 2, a deeply personal work for Martins that represents the essence of what he loves about the art form. He says, "To me, his [Bach's] music has always been the most perfect, beautiful, and full of wonder. The Six Cello Suites are our 'sacred text,' and the Second Suite in D minor showcases a profound capacity for darkness, depth, and humanity."

Martins' own transcription of Mozart's Violin Sonata in E Minor follows, about which Martins explains, "Recently, I have made a project of transcribing several of Mozart's pieces, and the E minor Violin Sonata struck me as particularly suited to the cello, with its tender melancholy and graceful lyricism."

Next, Ginastera's Pampeana No. 2 presents a striking contrast in the program, capturing the vast, untamed landscapes of the Argentine Pampas. This piece, dedicated to the composer's wife, cellist Aurora Natola-Ginastera, brims with drama, passion, and energy. Martins said, "It stands, I believe, among the greatest cello and piano compositions written outside of Europe."

While much of this program leans toward the serious and intense, Fauré's Papillon offers a moment of lightness and charm. Originally titled simply "Pièce," it gained its present name, meaning "Butterfly," after Fauré's publisher remarked that it seemed to flutter and dance through the air.

The evening concludes with Brahms' Cello Sonata No. 1, one of the cornerstones of the cello repertoire. Martins said, "It is an early masterpiece, full of youthful sincerity and unguarded beauty. For many of us, it is a work that first made us fall in love with the instrument (myself included). It is music that feels whole and complete, from its iconic deep opening to its thrilling finish."

Established in 2023 by pianist and artistic administrator Victor Santiago Asunción in honor of the late cellist Lynn Harrell, the American Recital Debut Award supports exceptional emerging classical musicians who demonstrate strong potential for a performance career, providing them with a concert at a venue of international renown, professional mentorship from an illustrious artistic advisory board - comprising GRAMMY Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey, cellist, founder and artistic director of The Piatigorsky Foundation, Evan Drachman; award-winning soprano Margarita Gomez Giannelli, and Victor Santiago Asunción - and concert engagements over three consecutive seasons.

The awardees are selected by Asunción in conjunction with a group of distinguished musicians led by Zuill Bailey. Those recognized must demonstrate the ability to sustain a career that can adapt to the ever-changing landscape of the performing arts and exhibit the capacity to cultivate an audience across both live and online platforms, as well as a level of accessibility that transcends traditional boundaries to reach broader audiences. A longtime chamber music partner of Harrell's, Asunción created the award as a way to give back and honor the opportunities and mentorship he received through their collaboration.

Gabriel Martins is one of two 2025 recipients of the award who were recognized for their outstanding accomplishments and strong potential as emerging classical musicians. Martins brings with him a distinguished list of accolades, including the Concert Artists Guild/Young Classical Artists Trust Grand Prize, the Sphinx Competition Gold Medal, and the David Popper International Cello Competition Gold Medal. His accomplishments have led to high-profile debuts at Carnegie Hall, Kaufman Music Center, Wigmore Hall, and 92nd Street Y, as well as performances with major orchestras across North and South America.

Program Information

The American Recital Debut Award Presents Gabriel Martins and Victor Santiago Asunción

Saturday, December 13, 2025 at 7:30pm

Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, New York City

Link: www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2025/12/13/Gabriel-Martins-Cello-Victor-Santiago-Asuncion-Piano-0730PM

Program

Bach - Cello Suite No. 2

Mozart - Violin Sonata in E Minor K304

Ginastera - Pampeana No. 2

Fauré - Papillon

Brahms - Cello Sonata No. 1

Gabriel Martins, Cello

Victor Santiago Asuncion, Piano