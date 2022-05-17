American Premiere of GOLDEN SHIELD Opens Tonight at Manhattan Theatre Club

Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of Golden Shield, written by Anchuli Felicia King (White Pearl) and directed by May Adrales (Vietgone at MTC), opens tonight at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

Golden Shield's ensemble cast features Cindy Cheung, Fang Du, Kristen Hung, Daniel Jenkins, Michael C. Liu, Max Gordon Moore, Ruibo Qian and Gillian Saker.

From international playwright Anchuli Felicia King comes a riveting new play about loyalties, intrigue and the delicate art of translation. When enterprising American lawyer Julie Chen files a class-action lawsuit involving a multinational technology corporation and the Chinese government, she hires her strong-minded sister Eva as her translator. But what compromises will they make in order to win? And can they put aside their past differences to speak the same language? Directing this fast-paced production is May Adrales (Vietgone).

The show's creative team includes dots (scenic design), Sara Ryung Clement (costume design), Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (lighting design), Charles Coes & Nathan A. Roberts (original music & sound design), Tom Watson (hair & wig design), Ka-Ling Cheung (vocal coach), and Alyssa K. Howard (production stage manager).

Â·WEEK OF MAY 16: Wednesday and Thursday at 7PM; Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2PM. The opening night performance on Tuesday, May 17 is at 6:30PM.

Â·WEEK OF MAY 23: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7PM; Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2PM.

Â·WEEK OF MAY 30: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7PM; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2PM. The 1PM performance on Wednesday, June 1 is an Education Matinee.

Â·WEEK OF JUNE 6: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7PM; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2PM.

ABOUT THE ALFRED P. SLOAN FOUNDATION

The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation is a New York based, philanthropic institution that makes grants for research and education in science, technology, and economics

Sloan's program in Public Understanding of Science and Technology, directed by Doron Weber, supports books, radio, film, television, theater, and new media to reach a wide, non-specialized audience and to bridge science and the humanities.

The Foundation has an active theater program and commissions about twenty science plays each year from Manhattan Theatre Club, Ensemble Studio Theatre, and the National Theatre in London, while supporting select productions. From David Auburn's Proof to Bess Wohl's Continuity, Sloan has partnered with Manhattan Theatre Club to commission 100 science-themed plays and produce 20 plays around the world. Recent grants from Sloan's Theater Program have supported Mark Rylance's Dr. Semmelweis, Sam Chanse's what you are now, Charly Evon Simpson's Behind the Sheet, Lucy Kirkwood's Mosquitoes, Nell Benjamin's Explorer's Club, Nick Payne's

Constellations, Lucas Hnath's Isaac's Eye, and Anna Ziegler's Photograph 51.

ABOUT MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB

MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over more than four decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 27 Tony Awards, 40 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). For more information on MTC, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.