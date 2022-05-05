American Ballet Theatre Names Stacy Margolis Chief Development Officer

American Ballet Theatre has named Stacy Margolis to the position of Chief Development Officer, effective May 23, 2022, it was announced today by ABT CEO & Executive Director Janet Rollé.

Margolis joins ABT from Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) where she was named Vice President of Development in 2021, after serving as interim Vice President of Development since 2019. Margolis joined BAM in 2017 as Associate Vice President of Major Gifts and Patron Programs.

Margolis was instrumental in shaping and stabilizing BAM's development initiatives during the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19. She led her team through the execution of successful crisis fundraising campaigns and surpassed the calendar year modified fundraising target.

As Associate Vice President of Major Gifts and Patron Programs, Margolis expanded the donor prospect pool and revamped cultivation efforts, resulting in an increased number of donors across the board. She also led the strategy and implementation for all levels of individual giving at BAM with an annual goal of approximately $13 million.

Before her tenure at BAM, Margolis led development teams at City Parks Foundation, the League of American Orchestras, and the Orchestra of St. Luke's. Margolis received Bachelor's degrees in Music and Business from Syracuse University and attended the Master of Arts in Arts Administration program at Teachers College, Columbia University.

As American Ballet Theatre's Chief Development Officer (CDO), Margolis will be part of the executive team of the organization. She will be responsible for conceptualizing, organizing, and implementing a comprehensive fundraising program inclusive of the Company's annual fund campaign and all individual, corporate, and foundation efforts for annual operations, as well as handling designated programming needs, fundraising for new productions, and more.

Reporting to CEO & Executive Director Janet Rollé, Margolis will work in close partnership with the Board of Governing Trustees, colleagues in the Development department, and across the organization to build a sustainable culture of philanthropy, cultivate transformative gifts, and ultimately expand ABT's base of supporters that will enable the Company to achieve its financial, cultural, and educational objectives.

"We are extraordinarily fortunate to welcome someone of Stacy's caliber to ABT's senior leadership team," said Rollé. "Her extensive experience, management skills, and proven success in fundraising make her the perfect person for the CDO position. Her passion for the arts is palpable and inspiring; I look forward to her energy and ideas as we forge new paths in stewarding our fundraising efforts, strengthening relationships with current friends, and reaching out to bring others into our network of supporters.

"I am thrilled to accept Janet's invitation to join America's National Ballet Company® as the new Chief Development Officer and to partner with her in advancing the organization's exceptional mission," said Margolis. "As a lifelong supporter of the arts, it is an honor to join this vibrant community of extraordinary artists and to have the opportunity to engage current friends and create new connections with those interested in investing in ABT's dynamic future."

ABOUT AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE

American Ballet Theatre is one of the greatest dance companies in the world. Revered as a national treasure since its founding season in 1940, its mission is to create, present, preserve, and extend the great repertoire of classical dancing for the widest possible audience. Headquartered in New York City, ABT is the only cultural institution of its size and stature to extensively tour, enchanting audiences for eight decades in 50 U.S. states, 45 countries, and over 480 cities worldwide. ABT's repertoire includes full-length classics from the nineteenth century, the finest works from the early twentieth century, and acclaimed contemporary masterpieces. In 2006, by an act of Congress, ABT was designated America's National Ballet Company.