Amber Gray, Jessica Hecht & More to Star in EUREKA DAY on Broadway

The full cast has been revealed for the Broadway premiere of Eureka Day, written by Jonathan Spector and directed by Anna D. Shapiro. The cast of Eureka Day will feature Zoë Chao (If You Were the Last), Amber Gray (Tony Award® nominee for Hadestown), Jessica Hecht (Tony Award nominee for Summer, 1976), Bill Irwin (Tony Award winner for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), and Thomas Middleditch (Emmy Award nominee for “Silicon Valley”).

Eureka Day will begin previews on Monday, November 25 and open on Monday, December 16, 2024, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Wildly relevant and bitingly funny, Jonathan Spector’s play comes to MTC in an all-new production following an acclaimed London run. Eureka Day is a private California elementary school with a Board of Directors that values inclusion above all else – that is, until an outbreak of the mumps forces everyone in the community to reconsider the school’s liberal vaccine policy. As cases rise, the board realizes with horror that they’ve got to do what they swore they never would: make a choice that won’t please absolutely everybody.

Produced by special arrangement with Sonia Friedman Productions, Wagner Johnson Productions, and Seaview.



The creative team for Eureka Day will be announced at a later date.