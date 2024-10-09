Amanda Seyfried Reveals Her Dream MAMMA MIA! Song to Perform

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Amanda Seyfried has shared her dream song to sing from the Mamma Mia! musical catalog. The actress recently appeared on SiriusXM’s The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw and, during the interview, told Shaw that she has never had a chance to sing the title number.

"My dream in general is to sing 'Mamma Mia,' because I have not. It was Meryl's song, and it was Lily's song," Seyfried explained, referring to her co-stars Meryl Streep and Lily James. "I think Sophie needs a shot because that is my favorite song." She went on to say that she loves its energy, calling the catchy number "a bop."

The Mamma Mia! star also recently visited ABC News, saying that she would be open to superstar Sabrina Carpenter starring as her daughter in the potential third film. "If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I'll make it happen," Seyfriend said, adding that she's a "big fan" of the singer.

Though the new film has yet to go into production, Christine Baranski recently said that producer Judy Kramer is planning the movie. "She gave me the narrative plotline of how it’s going to happen," Baranski shared. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was released in 2018, 10 years after the first film, and was a box office success.

In May, Meryl Streep revealed that she was about to attend a meeting with Universal regarding her return for the third film, despite her character passing away after the events of the first film.

“I don’t know how they’re going to do it. They have an idea. I haven’t heard it yet but it’s in [my diary] and I’m going to hear about it pretty soon," the actor told Deadline at the time.

Earlier this year, it was also revealed that Judy Craymer, producer of the franchise, was interested in bringing Greta Gerwig to the director's chair for the third film, following Gerwig's massive success with 2023's Barbie.

In 2021, Craymer had said "There is a story there, and I do think Meryl should come back -- and if the script is right, she would, I think, because she really loved playing Donna," Craymer revealed, stating that she knows "there's a trilogy there."

About MAMMA MIA!

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson.

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world.

To date, Mamma Mia! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $4 billion at the box office.

The film franchise stars Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper and more.

Photo Credit: Maro Hagopian