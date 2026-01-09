Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre to Present ROOTED & RISING 26th Season Gala

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre will present Rooted & Rising: 26th Season Gala on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at 7PM (6PM for VIPs) at Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio. Tickets start at $125 and can be purchased here.

Rooted & Rising is an intimate studio evening featuring performances from Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre, including excerpts of the developing work Exposed and performances by students from Lower Manhattan Community School, Notes in Motion school partner. The gala will also include hors d'oeuvres, a dance party, and live music - all in celebration of the power of dance to inspire, connect, and transform.

This year's gala honors Celeste Terry and Deaveida Daniel, Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent, respectively, of District 18 Brooklyn, and Stephanie Seaton, Principal of District 13 Pre K Center Brooklyn. The presentation to the honorees will be followed by a live auction.

Exposed explores a raw relentlessness human drive to climb - physically, emotionally, and spiritually, and the vulnerability, vision, and courage required to transcend and rise. The dancers move from being constrained and hidden in a maze of obstacles to an unburdening, soaring with a potential of growth.

The Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression. Through an interplay of athletic and articulate motion, they present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul.