Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre to Present Fall 2022 Open Rehearsal Featuring HABIT FORMED

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre announced their Fall 2022 Open Rehearsal, featuring the developing work Habit Formed, on November 15, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at Gibney Studios, 280 Broadway, NYC. Join the artists and board of Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre for an intimate look at the creative process followed by a wine and cheese reception.

Habit Formed will use repetition, motif, and variation to create a moving landscape that explores how habits are created and broken in our lives. These habits create both freedom and restriction. Repeated group sections with small changes and mounting physical structures (gates, walls, netting) will embody the ways in which we, as humans, are habit forming creatures. The structures will be unpacked over the course of the evening through a playful, athletic, and sensuous movement vocabulary.

This preview of Habit Formed is part of Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre's 23rd Annual Performance Season. The full evening-length work will premiere in 2024 at New York Live Arts.

Featuring Scenic and Costume design by Anna-Alisa Belous, Lighting Design by Dan Ozminkowski, and Sound Design by Joel Wilhelmi.

Dancers: Torrey Harada, Manon Hallay, Misaki Hayama, David Hochberg, Isaac Kerr, Minseon Kim, Ashley McQueen, Michael Miles, Oscar Antonio Rodriguez, Lauren Russo, and John Trunfio.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression in a rich and abstract collage. Through an interplay between athletic and articulate motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul. Founded in 2000, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has presented over 95 productions at NYC venues including Baruch Performing Arts Center, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York Live Arts, Dance Theatre Workshop, Dance New Amsterdam, Danspace Project, Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Kumble Theater, John Jay College, and Mark Morris Dance Center. The company has been presented twice at Jacob's Pillow, at Westfest, DUMBO Dance Festival, Dixon Place, Dance Teacher Summit, COOL NY, Movement Research, Wassaic Project, and Pushing Progress Series. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has toured to festivals, presented open rehearsals, interactive performance events and workshops, and offers arts education programming through Notes in Motion to students and families in the NYC public schools. For more information, visit www.amandaselwyndance.org.