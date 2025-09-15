Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Reveals Ongoing Studio Space Use Opportunities

The Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio offers a welcoming and versatile space for performance space use - ideal for showings, sharings, and small-scale productions.
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has revealed ongoing options for studio space use with the company. The studio is located on the 2nd Floor of 412 Broadway at Canal Street and is accessible by elevator or stairs. To inquire about availability and pricing, complete this form.
The Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio offers a welcoming and versatile space for performance space use - ideal for showings, sharings, and small-scale productions. The fully ADA facility at 412 Broadway at Canal is easily accessible via N, R, W, Q, J, Z, 1, 6, A, C, and E trains! Space use includes the option to use the main dance studio, the front studio/lounge area, or both, with flexible lighting, seating, and layout options to support your artistic vision. Photos and more information at https://amandaselwyndancestudio.org
80 X 25 ft Front Studio:
Furniture pieces available to reserve include a couch, 2 soft chairs, a coffee table, 3 conference tables, 1 sideboard, 1 4' round table, a white ottoman, 4 tan round side tables, white boards, 9 office chairs, 73 white folding chairs, 14 clear, plastic, stackable chairs, a portable coat rack, and an umbrella stand.
A party package consists of a two-hour event, including a 30-90 minute themed dance class and party time with a professional dance instructor.
Videos