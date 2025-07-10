Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio to Hold Wellness Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio, in collaboration with bodyART Training Studios and LYT Yoga, will present a Wellness Weekend scheduled for Saturday, September 27 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Sunday, September 28 from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Tickets for one Saturday workshop are $100, $150 to participate in both; Sunday's workshop is free to all participants. All events take place at Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio.

Saturday includes two unique yoga workshops taught by world renowned Lara Heimann. Enhance your yoga teaching and practice through a physical therapy lens. Move beyond outdated cues and adopt functional anatomy wisdom which promotes movement accessibility. Discover biomechanical insights that will elevate your practice and teaching, making them more effective, sustainable and relatable.

On Sunday, experience a taste of three unique movement modalities - physical therapy-based training, LYT Method yoga, and expressive dance - to recharge your body and mind. This workshop is perfect for movers, dancers, and wellness enthusiasts seeking inspiration, education, and community.

About the Practitioners

Lara Heimann is an internationally recognized yoga pioneer, Physical Therapist, and founder of the LYT Method-a revolutionary approach to movement that integrates yoga, physical therapy, and functional movement. With a mission to help people move better, live pain-free, and optimize their well-being, Lara has trained thousands of students and teachers across 50+ countries. Her method, rooted in movement science and sustainable alignment, empowers individuals to build strength, prevent injury, and enhance longevity.

A sought-after expert in wellness and longevity, Lara has been featured in The Today Show, Inside Edition, Good Housekeeping, Shape, Well+Good, and more. She leads workshops worldwide and advocates for movement accessibility through initiatives like NYC's Department of Transportation's city-wide yoga events. With a deep commitment to holistic health, sustainability, and aging gracefully, Lara's work continues to transform lives by redefining how we move and live. https://lytyoga.com

Originally from Los Angeles, Ryan Daniel Beck had an extensive performing career dancing for Beyoncé, Black Eyed Peas, MOMIX, MTV and more. He has produced and directed content for ABC, BC/EFA, Good Morning America, Celebrity Cruises, and Hard Rock Cafe, among others. As a movement facilitator, he has traveled to over 30 countries and is on faculty at the world famous Joffrey Ballet and is the director of bodyART Studios.

Amanda Selwyn (Artistic Director/Choreographer) founded Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes in Motion in 2000 and in 25 seasons, has directed over 125 productions, developed a network of artists, and created Notes in Motion's dance education program. Amanda recently taught workshops at Peridance, a Residency at Hofstra University, New Women, NY, the NY Gender Conference, and at Temple University. Her work has been presented twice on Jacob's Pillow Inside/Out, at Tribeca PAC, American Dance Guild Festival, DUMBO Dance Festival, APAP, COOL NY, Wassaic Dance, WestFest, Movement Research, Dixon Place, NYU's Women and Theater conference, Dance Teacher Summit, and Pushing Progress. Amanda led workshops at 3 Face to Face conferences. Grants: NYSCA, Harkness Foundation, Friars, Dizzy Feet, Bronx Arts Council, DCA, NYC Council, Manhattan Borough President, Met Life, City National Bank, Credit Suisse, and Bossak/Heilbron. Amanda participated in the Choreographer's Lab program at Jacob's Pillow. She has a 500-hour yoga teacher's certification teaches yoga privately and at Crunch Gym. She has a Masters from NYU Tisch and a B.S. from Northwestern University in theatre, women's studies, and dance.