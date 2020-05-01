Amanda Kloots Celebrates Victory in Nick Cordero's Recovery

Some good news is in this evening for Nick Cordero, the Broadway veteran, who remains in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the coronavirus.

According his wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, Cordero underwent a successful tracheostomy procedure this afternoon which allows the actor to breathe without the help of a ventilator.

The ecstatic Kloots posted the news on her Instagram story earlier to celebrate this important victory in a long series of setbacks that had precluded doctors from performing the procedure.

She reported earlier this week that Nick was suffering from an infection in his lungs. She shared: "Luckily, Nick's CT scans came back clear of internal bleeding, so that was a huge blessing. However, we learned that due to COVID, Nick's lungs are severely damaged," she explains. "There are holes in his lungs where you obviously don't want holes to be. I think the plan today is to do a scan with ink to light up his lungs and get a better picture of what's going on."

On Friday, she shared that "[Nick] had two negative COVID tests, which means we think the virus is out of his system and now we're dealing with recovery and getting his body back from all the repercussions of the virus."

A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised over $450,000. If you can donate, please do so here.

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).





