Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Unveils Inaugural Season Under Alicia Graf Mack

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will launch its first season under new Artistic Director Alicia Graf Mack with a five-week holiday engagement at New York City Center from December 3, 2025, to January 4, 2026.

The season will feature five world premieres, a gala honoring AILEY Board Chair Daria L. Wallach, and a continued celebration of Alvin Ailey’s legacy with performances of Revelations and other iconic works. The company will then embark on a 20-city U.S. tour from January to May 2026.

The season includes world premieres by Maija García (Jazz Island), Fredrick Earl Mosley (Embrace), Matthew Neenan, Jamar Roberts (Song of the Anchorite), and a collaborative work (The Holy Blues) by Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, Samantha Figgins, and Chalvar Monteiro. The company will also present the premiere of Medhi Walerski’s Blink of an Eye and a new production of Judith Jamison’s A Case of You.

The Opening Night Gala will feature all live music, including GRAMMY Award-winner Samara Joy and a full choir for Revelations. Tickets for the New York City Center season start at $45 and go on sale September 9 at ailey.org and nycitycenter.org, or by calling 212-581-1212.