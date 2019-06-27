Allison Luff Is The Next Jenna In WAITRESS On Broadway; Shoshana Bean Extends Through 7/21

It was announced today that Alison Luff with join the Broadway cast of Waitress as Jenna on July 23rd. Shoshana Bean, who was previously set to perform through July 7th, will extend her run and play her final performance on July 21st.

Alison Luff most recently starred on Broadway in Escape to Margaritaville. Her additional theatre credits include the Broadway productions of Les Misérables, Matilda, Ghost, Scandalous, and Mamma Mia as well as the 1st National Tour of Wicked. On television, Alison has appeared in FBI on CBS. She is also one half of the singer/songwriter duo The Bones.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "?The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Waitress currently stars Shoshana Bean, Charity Angel Dawson, Caitlin Houlahan, Erich Bergen, Ben Thompson, Larry Marshall, Benny Elledge, Noah Galvin, Melody A. Betts, Tyrone Davis Jr., Andrew Fitch, Molly Hager, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Arica Jackson, Molly Jobe, Brandon Kalm, Matt Kumangai, Tess Murphy, Everleigh Rotunno, Stephanie Torns and Dan Tracy.

Waitress is now playing in London's West End at the Adelphi Theatre and on a North American tour.

Tickets are available by calling Ticketmaster at 877-250-2929 or online at Ticketmaster.com.





